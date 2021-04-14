Rod Stewart's wife becomes a qualified London police officer

Photo: All rights reserved. Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster is set to hit London's mean streets as a newly-qualified police officer.



The photographer and model has obtained her City of London police badge and plans to hit the beat soon.



Penny announced the news during an appearance on Loose Women on Tuesday, stating, "I was able to finish the course...



"I was lucky enough to go out twice yesterday for lunch with my girlfriends and then (I had) another celebration with my husband, family and friends - one to celebrate coming out of lockdown, to hear other people's conversations, and I was also celebrating my passing out. I finally got my warrant card and a City of London police badge.



"When I say I'm going to do something, I'm normally 100 per cent in it, especially with lockdown training and doing lessons over Zoom... I have a few more lessons to go, but my cohort, and me and the specials will be out there."



Penny was inspired to join the force after taking part in 2019 TV show Famous and Fighting Crime, during which she worked with officers from Cambridgeshire Police. She enjoyed the experience so much she applied for an official part-time role as a police officer.