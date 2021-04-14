Ashley Benson and G-Eazy giving romance another go

Photo: All rights reserved. Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are reportedly giving their relationship another go.



The Pretty Little Liars star and the singer/songwriter initially split in February after nine months of dating. However, a source close to the pair has now told E! News that they have decided to try again, following pictures of the couple together on Sunday night.



"Ashley forgave G and they got over their heated argument that happened a month ago," the insider said. "Ashley and G are both obsessed with each other and have a lot of fun together."



The source added that it was G-Eazy who reached out initially because he "wanted to make it right" with Ashley, which led to them spending "a lot of time together" before officially reconciling.



"They want to make it work," the insider added. "Everything has blown over and they are on good terms now."