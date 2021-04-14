Kanye West's prototype Nike Air Yeezys set for $1 million auction

Photo: All rights reserved. Kanye West

Kanye West's Yeezy shoe prototypes are set to go under the hammer at a Sotheby's auction.



The item, considered "one of the most prized and sought-after sneakers in existence," is expected to sell for over $1 million.



The rapper wore the sample of the Nike Air Yeezy I shoes in February, 2008 during his performance at the Grammy Awards. They helped him launch his multi-billion dollar Yeezy brand the following year.



West eventually split from Nike in 2013 and partnered Yeezy with Adidas.



Sotheby's bosses insist the Nike Air Yeezy I and Air Yeezy II are "some of the most coveted sneakers by collectors."



West's prototype pair on sale are the most valuable sneakers ever to be sold by the auction house.



"This pair is critical to the development of the Yeezy franchise, which has become one of the most important sneaker and lifestyle brands in history," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables, said in a statement. "Debuted on-stage at the Grammys in 2008, the sneakers set off waves in the sneaker community as people tried to identify the mysterious pair."



The sneakers will be available to view at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center from 16-21 April (21), before the auction.