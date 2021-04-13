171640
Entertainment  

AC/DC's Brian Johnson writing autobiography

'The Lives of Brian'

WENN - | Story: 330785

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson is putting the finishing touches to an upcoming autobiography, titled, The Lives of Brian: AC/DC, Me and the Making of Back in Black.

The book will be available in October, and the rocker reveals it will be full of his life stories from when he was a choirboy to fronting one of the world's biggest bands.

"I've had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones," Johnson said in an official statement. "I've gone from choirboy to rock 'n' roll singer - and now I've gone and written a bloody book about it."

Johnson, who joined AC/DC in 1980 following the death of Bon Scott, will also address his decision to quit the group in 2016, after being diagnosed with what was believed to be a career-ending case of hearing loss.

He is currently enjoying a comeback after his hearing was restored using experimental technology.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News



Loud donkey gives neighbors a morning wake up call!

Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian’s divorce motion
Showbiz
Kanye West won't be fighting Kim Kardashian's divorce...


170193
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
165269


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


171735
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160980



171597