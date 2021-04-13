AC/DC singer Brian Johnson is putting the finishing touches to an upcoming autobiography, titled, The Lives of Brian: AC/DC, Me and the Making of Back in Black.
The book will be available in October, and the rocker reveals it will be full of his life stories from when he was a choirboy to fronting one of the world's biggest bands.
"I've had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones," Johnson said in an official statement. "I've gone from choirboy to rock 'n' roll singer - and now I've gone and written a bloody book about it."
Johnson, who joined AC/DC in 1980 following the death of Bon Scott, will also address his decision to quit the group in 2016, after being diagnosed with what was believed to be a career-ending case of hearing loss.
He is currently enjoying a comeback after his hearing was restored using experimental technology.
AC/DC's Brian Johnson writing autobiography
'The Lives of Brian'
