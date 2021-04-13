Surprise! Macaulay Culkin is first-time father

Photo: All rights reserved. Macaulay Culkin

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is a new dad.



The former child star and actress Brenda Song welcomed their first child last week, and named him Dakota after Culkin's sister, who died following a car accident in 2008.



The baby news will be a surprise to many as neither Culkin nor Song revealed they were expecting, although he told Esquire last year that he and his girlfriend were trying to start a family, joking: "We practise a lot. We're figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I'm ovulating.'"