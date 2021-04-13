171640
Kacey Musgraves makes new romance Instagram official

Kacey Musgraves appears to have moved on following her divorce from Ruston Kelly by posting a shot of herself with her new doctor boyfriend on Instagram.

The High Horse singer shared a picture of herself with Dr. Gerald Onuoha on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

He is a physician at the TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where Kacey lives.

She split from Ruston in July after just two years of marriage, and shared the relationship "simply didn't work out."

