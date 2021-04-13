Filmmaker Ron Howard writes memoir with brother Clint

Photo: All rights reserved. Ron Howard

Filmmaker Ron Howard and his brother, actor Clint Howard, have written a memoir.



The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family will be published in October by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.



The book will examine the brothers' upbringing as Hollywood child stars and their successes and failures as young celebrities, teenagers and men.



Opening up about the book in a statement, Oscar winner Ron says, "When our dad passed in 2017, Clint and I began reflecting upon our lives and realized that while our childhoods seemed normal, they were anything but.



"Who grows up on a soundstage hanging out with Andy Griffith and Don Knotts, or with a trained bear? And what are the ways that particular childhood forever informed the choices I would make as a husband, father and filmmaker? We're excited to share the story of how our parents pulled this off - raising two showbusiness kids who had no clue that their lives were out of the ordinary while rooting them in a loving, slightly off-beat family."



Clint, who often appears in his brother's films, adds, "Mom and Dad's teachings are treasures to this day but I've realized that I took their presence for granted. Writing The Boys with my brother has been the topper of a wonderful lifetime."