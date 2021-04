Photo: All rights reserved. Madonna

Madonna has snapped up The Weeknd's former pad in Hidden Hills, California.



The pop veteran scored the mansion for a reported $19 million - almost $6 million less than his original asking price.



The Weeknd bought the sprawling nine bedroom place in 2017 and initially put it on the market last summer.



It comes with a saltwater pool, wine cellar, barn, a large guesthouse, and a five-car parking garage.