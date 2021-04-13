Vin Diesel under fire for overzealous security presence in Dominican Republic

Photo: All rights reserved. Vin Diesel

Action man Vin Diesel has fallen foul of his neighbours in the Dominican Republic after hiring aggressive security guards who have allegedly been "interrogating" locals and blocking their main road.



The Fast and Furious star has been spending time with his family in the Caribbean country in recent weeks, but the presence and behaviour of his 12 heavyweight bodyguards has irked homeowners in the gated community Vin and his family are calling home.



His next-door neighbour, New York native Diego Arria, was so incensed, he penned a letter directly to Vin, requesting he "remedy" the situation, while questioning his need for so many security officials in "a community where no one is a threat to you, or anyone else that visits us."



In the note, dated April 9 and obtained by TMZ, he wrote: "For a few weeks I have personally witnessed and heard from fellow homeowners the unprecedented and abusive display of your security people around our homes and beach. Interrogating us, blocking our street with five or six SUVs. Stopping residents while walking when you ride your bicycle."



"In over 10 years, the homeowners in Fundadores Juanillo Beach have never endured and suffered such absurd comportment by anyone renting a home in our very small, private and very secure community," Arria added.



He went on to insist the actions of Vin's security team reflect badly on the star, who "must not be aware" of the guards' behaviour, and concludes the message by writing, "Trusting that now that you are aware of the irregular and absurd practices created by your guards that you will promptly act to remedy it."



Vin's representative has yet to comment on the controversy, but a source close to the actor tells TMZ he has been a regular visitor to the Dominican Republic for two decades, and only hired extra security from a local firm for his current trip because his kids were with him.



The insider also claims Vin never intended to inconvenience his neighbors, and had been riding his bike with his children while giving back to workers in the community, handing out Easter baskets in celebration of the holiday.