171782
172285
Entertainment  

Harvey Weinstein secretly indicted on rape charges in Los Angeles

Weinstein secretly indicted

WENN - | Story: 330666

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been indicted on rape charges in Los Angeles.

According to Fox News, the indictment was brought against the disgraced movie mogul by a Los Angeles grand jury a few weeks ago. It's currently said to still be under seal, but is expected to be revealed officially on Monday, during Weinstein's extradition hearing in Erie County, New York.

The outlet added that an arrest warrant for Weinstein, who is currently behind bars serving a 23-year sentence after being found guilty of multiple sex crimes, will also be made public during the hearing.

According to reports, the indictment is almost identical to the criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in January 2020

Los Angeles authorities have requested Weinstein be extradited to the state to face charges of 11 counts of rape, sexual battery and other sexual misconduct claims stemming from the allegations of five women. If he's convicted, he faces from 140 years up to life in prison.

Weinstein is expected to appear virtually at the extradition hearing, where his lawyers are said to be planning to request another delay due to the producer's "poor" health. The hearing has already been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Dog hides blueberries in mouth

Must Watch
The guiltiest looking dog you ever did see.  
Two-year-old toddler can’t contain excitement about birdwatching
Must Watch
While Michael Lanteigne and daughter Isabella were waiting for...
Monday morning awesomeness- April 12, 2021
Daily Dose
Happy Monday morning!
Monday morning awesomeness- April 12, 2021 (2)
Daily Dose


170287
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
165269


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


171669
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171092



171675