Sinitta: 'I have a psychic connection with Simon Cowell'

Photo: All rights reserved. Sinitta

British pop star Sinitta is convinced she shares a psychic connection with her friend and one-time lover Simon Cowell.



The So Macho singer has remained close to the music mogul since their relationship ended several decades ago, and their bond is so tight, he can automatically tell when Sinitta's not feeling like herself - even if they haven't spoken for a while.



Recalling when she contracted COVID-19 last year, she told new! magazine: "I answered the phone and (Simon) just said, 'You've got the virus haven't you?'



"He didn't even say hello! He said he just knew something was wrong. We ended up laughing because I thought it was so sweet.



"He told me he can always tell when something is wrong with me. It's almost like we're twins."



Sinitta recently spent time with Simon, his partner Lauren Silverman, and their seven-year-old son Eric over the Christmas holidays, when she was invited to join the family in Barbados, and she was relieved to see how well he was recovering after breaking his back in an electric bike accident last summer.



"When he broke his back, under any normal circumstances, I would have been on the first plane over," she shared.



"But I knew that even if I went I wouldn't be able to see him because of COVID. It was such a weird year..."



"It was so lovely to see them and all of us had dinner together a few times," Sinitta continued.



"But it was so important for us to see each other in person because he knew I'd been ill and I think he was playing his injury down so I didn't worry. I needed to see him with my own eyes. I wanted to know he was still the sarcastic and silly Simon we all know and love. I knew then I could stop worrying about him."



And Sinitta is thankful her pal is now in better shape than ever.



She said: "Every time we spoke I would be telling him to let himself heal. But he's great, he's fitter now than he was before."