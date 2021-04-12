Nick Cannon expecting twins with new girlfriend

Photo: All rights reserved. Nick Cannon

Actor, rapper, and TV personality Nick Cannon is set to become a father of six.



The Masked Singer host is expecting twin boys with his girlfriend, DJ Abby De La Rosa, who announced the news on Instagram on Sunday with a snap from her maternity shoot, in which Cannon appeared shirtless.



She captioned the image, "Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy.



"I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."



"Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support," she added. "No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both."



The babies will be Cannon's second set of twins - he also shares nine-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, while he welcomed his fourth child, a girl named Powerful Queen, with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell in December.



He and Bell are also parents to a boy named Golden, three.