Entertainment  

Actress Mena Suvari gives birth to first child

Mena Suvari is a mom

Actress Mena Suvari has given birth to her first child.

The American Beauty star and her husband, Michael Hope, welcomed a baby boy named Christopher Alexander Hope earlier this month.

Mena's representative confirmed the tot's arrival to People.com, adding, "Both baby and mom are doing wonderfully."

The actress announced her pregnancy back in October, admitting she still couldn't believe the good news after becoming stressed out actively trying to conceive since the start of 2020.

She said at the time: "It's still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me. It's been a very emotional experience. It's very weird finding out - I was like, I can't believe it!"

Mena married Michael in 2018.

