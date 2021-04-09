171782
Entertainment  

Kane Brown making music history with Blessed & Free Tour

Kane Brown making history

Story: 330552

Kane Brown is making music history with his upcoming tour of every NBA Arena in the U.S.

The 27-year-old will become the first-ever country singer to hit all 29 of the venues in a single, headlining tour, and told Entertainment Tonight Canada of the jaunt: "It will be cool because, when we hit Staples, we were not on our big tour yet, so we had a smaller production. So, it will be cool to come back, not be as nervous as I was and just bring a bigger show than I did last time."

Kane's Blessed & Free Tour will kick off in Sacramento, California, on 1 October (21), and will conclude in Las Vegas in February 2022. Tickets go on sale on 16 April.

"I'm excited to just switch it up, give the fans to look forward to something, and just get back out there," he smiled.

