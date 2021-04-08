171790
172229
Entertainment  

Dementia forces 'Jungle Jack' Hanna to retire

Jack Hanna fights dementia

WENN - | Story: 330346

Beloved U.S. TV wildlife expert Jack Hanna is retiring from public life so he can focus on his battle with dementia.

The TV personality's family members have released a letter over social media, in which they confirmed 'Jungle Jack' has quit as director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio after 42 years and will no longer make appearances.

His daughters, Kathaleen, Suzanne and Julie Hanna, also revealed their father's recent diagnosis of dementia, which has rapidly become Alzheimer's disease.

"Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him," the letter reads.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Teething baby literally tries to eat daddy’s nose

Must Watch
This adorable teething baby uses dad’s face to itch the unbearable scratch. Too funny!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Thursday! It’s the pre-weekend. Take a load off!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Weird Wednesday- April 7, 2021
Galleries
A gallery packed with weirdness. Enjoy.


171676
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
170287


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


171669
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
170292



172141
172299