Beloved U.S. TV wildlife expert Jack Hanna is retiring from public life so he can focus on his battle with dementia.
The TV personality's family members have released a letter over social media, in which they confirmed 'Jungle Jack' has quit as director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio after 42 years and will no longer make appearances.
His daughters, Kathaleen, Suzanne and Julie Hanna, also revealed their father's recent diagnosis of dementia, which has rapidly become Alzheimer's disease.
"Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him," the letter reads.
Dementia forces 'Jungle Jack' Hanna to retire
Jack Hanna fights dementia
