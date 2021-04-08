Basketball legend and entertainer Shaquille O'Neal has given a cash-strapped fiance a big boost by paying off his engagement ring debt.
Shaq stunned the unnamed guy by agreeing to cover his payments at a Zales jewelry store in Georgia after realizing the poor man was struggling with his debt.
The sportsman, who was in the store looking for earrings, shared the story during his TV show NBA on TNT on Tuesday night, and now video of his generosity has gone viral.
"I seen the guy come in - he was just so shy," Shaq said. "He was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?' And I was like, 'My man, how much is the ring?' I'm not going to say the amount, but it's not a lot for me. I was like, 'You know what? Tell your girlfriend I got her. I'll take care of it'.
"At first, he didn't want to take it. He was like, 'Man, I can't do that'. I said, 'Don't worry about it. I do it all the time. I'm just trying to make people smile, that's all'."
Shaq also revealed he recently covered a family's bill at a furniture store.
"This lady, she had an autistic daughter, and she was also looking to pay for some furniture and I just took care of her," he added. "I'm into making people happy. Whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed."
Shaquille O'Neal pays off stranger's engagement ring debt
Shaq pays for stranger's ring
Basketball legend and entertainer Shaquille O'Neal has given a cash-strapped fiance a big boost by paying off his engagement ring debt.
More Entertainment News
- Canada, it's just not fairBusiness - 7:42 am
- Advice for filing taxesBusiness - 7:39 am
- Kesha seeks counterclaimEntertainment - 7:33 am
- Jack Hanna fights dementiaEntertainment - 7:30 am
- Shaq pays for stranger's ringEntertainment - 7:25 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]