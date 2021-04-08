Shaquille O'Neal pays off stranger's engagement ring debt

Photo: All rights reserved. Shaquille O'Neal

Basketball legend and entertainer Shaquille O'Neal has given a cash-strapped fiance a big boost by paying off his engagement ring debt.



Shaq stunned the unnamed guy by agreeing to cover his payments at a Zales jewelry store in Georgia after realizing the poor man was struggling with his debt.



The sportsman, who was in the store looking for earrings, shared the story during his TV show NBA on TNT on Tuesday night, and now video of his generosity has gone viral.



"I seen the guy come in - he was just so shy," Shaq said. "He was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?' And I was like, 'My man, how much is the ring?' I'm not going to say the amount, but it's not a lot for me. I was like, 'You know what? Tell your girlfriend I got her. I'll take care of it'.



"At first, he didn't want to take it. He was like, 'Man, I can't do that'. I said, 'Don't worry about it. I do it all the time. I'm just trying to make people smile, that's all'."



Shaq also revealed he recently covered a family's bill at a furniture store.



"This lady, she had an autistic daughter, and she was also looking to pay for some furniture and I just took care of her," he added. "I'm into making people happy. Whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed."