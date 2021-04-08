Demi Lovato offloaded '100 pounds of shame' in Dancing With the Devil video

Photo: All rights reserved. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato sobbed so hard during a tough scene in her heroin overdose video Dancing With the Devil, she gave herself a migraine.



The singer instructed director Michael D. Ratner to keep cameras rolling as emotions got the better of her while she was recreating her 2018 health emergency, and admits the decision helped her find closure on the worst day of her life.



In a new interview with Mix 104.1 Boston, she admitted the filming process was "healing" and helped her process the shame she didn't know she was still carrying with her.



"I wanted to give it just a slight artistic approach to telling this story..., but definitely, walking onto the set was difficult," Demi explained. "After I finished that take, I started to get a bit of a migraine because I cried so hard. But it was so therapeutic.



"I literally felt like I lost 100 pounds of shame that I didn't know had stuck with me in that incident... It was healing for me to walk through it."