170834
172229
Entertainment  

Demi Lovato offloaded '100 pounds of shame' in Dancing With the Devil video

Demi offloads shame

WENN - | Story: 330343

Demi Lovato sobbed so hard during a tough scene in her heroin overdose video Dancing With the Devil, she gave herself a migraine.

The singer instructed director Michael D. Ratner to keep cameras rolling as emotions got the better of her while she was recreating her 2018 health emergency, and admits the decision helped her find closure on the worst day of her life.

In a new interview with Mix 104.1 Boston, she admitted the filming process was "healing" and helped her process the shame she didn't know she was still carrying with her.

"I wanted to give it just a slight artistic approach to telling this story..., but definitely, walking onto the set was difficult," Demi explained. "After I finished that take, I started to get a bit of a migraine because I cried so hard. But it was so therapeutic.

"I literally felt like I lost 100 pounds of shame that I didn't know had stuck with me in that incident... It was healing for me to walk through it."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Teething baby literally tries to eat daddy’s nose

Must Watch
This adorable teething baby uses dad’s face to itch the unbearable scratch. Too funny!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Thursday! It’s the pre-weekend. Take a load off!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Weird Wednesday- April 7, 2021
Galleries
A gallery packed with weirdness. Enjoy.


165269
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171607


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


171746
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
169199



171684