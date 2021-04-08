A multi-part documentary series about Kanye West's life and career is reportedly set to land on Netflix this year.
According to Billboard, the streaming giant spent "upwards of $30 million " on the series, though this has not been confirmed.
The currently untitled project is being helmed by music video producing pair Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah, who were behind the hip-hop superstar and Yeezy founder's 2004 promos for Jesus Walks (Version 3) and Through the Wire.
Fans can expect to see never-before-seen footage of the rapper in the doc, which follows his career in music and fashion, his 2020 presidential bid, and will touch on the tragic death of his mother, Donda West.
The series is said to have been in the works for two decades and, while the Stronger hitmaker is not working on the production himself, he has given his seal of approval.
Coodie and Chike's Creative Control have joined forces with TIME Studios on the series, who distributed the 2018 Aretha Franklin concert film Amazing Grace.
The documentary news comes amid the 43-year-old star's divorce from Kim Kardashian West.
In February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed to end her six-year marriage to the Famous hitmaker - with whom she has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and 22-month-old Psalm - citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.
Kim began dating the Heartless rapper in 2012, and the couple had their first child in 2013 before tying the knot in 2014.
Kanye West documentary in the works at Netflix
Kanye doc in the works
A multi-part documentary series about Kanye West's life and career is reportedly set to land on Netflix this year.
More Entertainment News
- Canada, it's just not fairBusiness - 7:42 am
- Advice for filing taxesBusiness - 7:39 am
- Kesha seeks counterclaimEntertainment - 7:33 am
- Jack Hanna fights dementiaEntertainment - 7:30 am
- Shaq pays for stranger's ringEntertainment - 7:25 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]