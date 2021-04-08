Piers Morgan contacted by royal family members after Meghan scandal

Photo: All rights reserved. Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has claimed "several members of the royal family" have sent him messages of "gratitude" following his criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



The broadcaster has been critical of the Duchess since she gave her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, and left his position as host of U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain after his on-air outburst following the interview, during which he said he "didn't believe a word" of what she had said.



And following his public criticism, Piers has now claimed he's had "messages communicated" to him "on behalf" of other members of the Royal Family, who are apparently thankful to him for defending them.



Speaking to Extra, he said: "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the Royal Family. I'm not going to go into who it was ... but gratitude that somebody was standing up."



Piers previously dismissed many of Meghan's comments in her Oprah interview, including claims she had made about her mental health, when she said certain people within the royal family had told her there was nothing they could do for her after she said she was considering taking her own life.



Speaking to Fox, Piers said he "finds that impossible to believe" and called for Meghan to publicly name those involved in the conversations.



"You're accusing two people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the Royal family, if that is true let's have the names of these people and let's go to them and ask them is this true," he insisted.



"'Did you tell a suicidal woman, who told you she was suicidal, not to get help?' - because I find that impossible to believe."