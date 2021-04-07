Kim Kardashian reaches billionaire status

Kim Kardashian has officially hit billionaire status.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been included in Forbes magazine's World's Billionaires list for the first time, citing her hugely successful businesses, KKW Beauty and the SKIMS shapewear brand, as well as cash from reality TV and endorsement deals, for her vast wealth.
Kim's worth increased from $780 million last October to $1 billion after she cashed in on KKW Beauty by selling 20 per cent of the cosmetics company to Coty bosses for $200 million.
The mother-of-four - who is in the middle of a divorce from rapper Kanye West - launched KKW Beauty in 2017 after seeing the success of half-sister Kylie Jenner's makeup firm, Kylie Cosmetics.
When she announced the project, Kim said: "It's the first time I've moved away from having licensing deals and transitioned into being an owner."
Kylie had previously been dubbed the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes officials in 2019, but had the title removed amid claims suggesting the 23 year old had "inflated" figures about her business affairs.
Kim's new billionaire boast comes as she prepares to take another page out of Kylie's branding book by filing trademarks for a new skincare range, called SKKN BY KIM, according to TMZ.
