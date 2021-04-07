171790
Ozzy Osbourne has been shooting 'cats and birds' in his garden during lockdown

WENN - | Story: 330221

Ozzy Osbourne has raised eyebrows with his admission that he's been using an air rifle to shoot "cats and birds" that wander into his Los Angeles garden during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 72-year-old Black Sabbath rocker, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, admitted during a radio interview that shooting helps get him "out of my head" and called it "good fun."

"When I am in my house, I worry I never am going to walk properly," he explained. "When I first started this thing, I could not shoot. Now there's dead cats (and) birds every minute."

Ozzy and wife Sharon live with around 10 dogs and various cats. And when asked what his beloved animals' reaction was to his shooting, Ozzy laughed: "They f**k off."

The singer is no stranger to hitting headlines with his animal antics, and famously bit the head off a bat while on stage with Black Sabbath in 1982.

