Morgan Freeman urges Americans to get vaccinated against COVID in new health ad

Photo: All rights reserved. Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman has teamed up with bosses at The Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force for a new ad encouraging Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccines.



In a new campaign video, the 83 year old reassures the public of the vaccines' safety, while joking about his reputation as one of Hollywood's most trusted voices.



"I'm not a doctor, but I trust science," The Shawshank Redemption star says. "And I'm told that, for some reason, people trust me, so here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you'll get the vaccine.



"In math, it's called the distributive property. In people, it's called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please."



His plea comes as more and more Americans are opting not to get the vaccine over fears it won't be good for them and may lead to additional health issues.