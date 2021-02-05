Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan Mcloughlin cut their road trip short after becoming the victims of a hit and run.
The Bluebird star, who had been travelling in an Airstream trailer with Brendan for the past few days, took to Instagram to tell fans they'd had a narrow escape when an "a**hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and an semi truck going 70 on I-20 W."
"It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane," she continued. "We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage. Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord. But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) We are so thankful that nothing worse happened. Our vehicle and trailer were driveable so we made a report and hauled home."
Miranda added that after the incident, she called her mother and thanked her for her prayers - "cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4.30 a.m."
"Thanks to @airstream_inc and @southland_rv, we are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon," she concluded, revealing that she and Brendan are now back in their hometown of Nashville. "Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for. #Asheville #Charleston #lakeoconee #highwayvagabonds #homesweettrailerpark #globetrotter."
Miranda's scary hit and run
