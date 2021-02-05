Cardi's racy TikTok routine

169203
Cardi B has reminded fans she was a top stripper before finding fame as a rap star thanks to a racy new TikTok stunt.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker has joined the Silhouette Challenge craze by posting a shadowy video in which she appeared to be showing off one of her old gentlemen's club stage routines.

She shared the sexy silhouette footage on Wednesday night after walking into frame wearing a kimono and revealing a stripper pole in the background.

Those taking the challenge are invited to do something saucy with TikTok's silhouette filter in place to a mash-up of Paul Anka's Put Your Head On My Shoulder and Doja Cat's Street.

