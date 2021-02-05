Alice Cooper's free single

Photo: All rights reserved. Alice Cooper

Rocker Alice Cooper has treated fans to a free single to celebrate his 73rd birthday.



The singer, who marked his big day on Thursday, has gifted devotees a song called Social Debris, which he's also dedicated to his native Detroit, Michigan.



He said: "The single Social Debris is a gift to Detroit, to my fans and to myself. The track was written by the original Alice Cooper band.



"We never thought that we would ever fit in; the Alice Cooper band didn't fit in with anybody, because we were doing things that no other band did. We didn't fit in with the folk scene, we didn't fit in with the metal scene, we really didn't fit in with anything that was going on at that time. We just always felt like we were outsiders.



"We felt like we were social debris, we were in our own little world. So Social Debris was just the original band writing a song about us, essentially. And it came out sounding like it belonged in 1971. That's just the original band - you can't change that, it's great."



The track will be available for free for 24 hours from the artist's website. It will also feature on his upcoming album, Detroit Stories, which will celebrate the city's rock roots.