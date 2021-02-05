Trey Songz sex tape leaked

Photo: All rights reserved. Trey Songz

An alleged sex tape featuring R&B star Trey Songz has leaked online.



The Bottoms Up hitmaker became a trending topic on social media on Wednesday after video footage emerged of a man receiving oral sex from an unidentified woman.



Fans were quick to scrutinise the X-rated clip to compare the man's tattoos to those of the star, with many concluding Songz is indeed the guy in the video.



He has yet to confirm the speculation, but he appeared to address the gossip in his own Instagram post, sharing two photos of himself staring at a cell phone, with a confused look on his face.



He captioned the images with a shocked face emoji.



Representatives for Songz have yet to comment on the sex tape controversy, which emerges just over a week after he hit headlines for an arrest in Kansas City, Missouri, where he clashed with police and security officials at Arrowhead Stadium.



He was booked for misdemeanors of trespassing and resisting arrest, and hit with a felony for assaulting a police officer, after allegedly refusing to follow the venue's coronavirus safety regulations and wear a face mask as he watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills for the American Football Conference title.