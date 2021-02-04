Boseman makes history

Photo: All rights reserved. AFI Honors Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theater on June 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

Photo: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Late actor Chadwick Boseman made history on Thursday (04Feb21) as he became the first person to ever receive four nominations in one year for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.



The star was shortlisted for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, respectively.



The projects, which marked his two last films, were both also included in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category, an honor awarded to an entire ensemble, reports Variety.



Boseman, who lost a secret battle with colon cancer in August (20), aged 43, was already a SAG Award winner, having claimed the cast award in 2019 for his Marvel superhero blockbuster Black Panther.