169137
168944
Entertainment  

Boseman makes history

WENN - | Story: 324142

Late actor Chadwick Boseman made history on Thursday (04Feb21) as he became the first person to ever receive four nominations in one year for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The star was shortlisted for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, respectively.

The projects, which marked his two last films, were both also included in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category, an honor awarded to an entire ensemble, reports Variety.

Boseman, who lost a secret battle with colon cancer in August (20), aged 43, was already a SAG Award winner, having claimed the cast award in 2019 for his Marvel superhero blockbuster Black Panther.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Workout memes

Galleries
How many of these can you relate to?
Workout memes (2)
Galleries
Kylie Minogue is engaged
Showbiz
Kylie Minogue is engaged to her boyfriend Paul Solomons, his...
Screaming ducks + screaming snowmen
Must Watch


169378
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
165269


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165214



168119