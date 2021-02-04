169137
Clinton launches podcast

Bill Clinton has launched a podcast series via iHeartMedia.

The former U.S. leader released the first episode of his new show, Why Am I Telling You This?, which will feature conversations with experts on a wide range of topics that interest him.

It features a chat with jazz musician Wynton Marsalis.

Opening up about his new show, Bill says, "Growing up in Arkansas just after World War II in a family that didn't have a lot of money, most of our entertainment revolved around storytelling. Listening to my relatives and neighbors tell stories showed me that everyone has a story, and that everyone's story has value.

"I always thought that the main point of my work was to give people a chance to have better stories. Once you've heard a person's hopes and fears, where they've been and where they want to go, your differences slip away - you become people first. Now more than ever, we need those kinds of connections."

Why Am I Telling You This? is an extension of the podcast of the same name that Bill launched through his Clinton Foundation with daughter Chelsea Clinton in 2019. Guests on that version of the podcast included Ruth Bader Ginsburg, George W. Bush and chef Jose Andres.

