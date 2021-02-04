Bebe Rexha: I'm not dead

167462
Bebe Rexha has returned to social media after a three-day break to shoot down reports of her death.

Rumours suggesting the singer had died from a drug overdose hit the Internet on Tuesday, but she quickly assured fans and followers she was alive and well.

"Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!" Rexha wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.

The Baby, I'm Jealous singer went on to call the story "messed up" and confessed she was taken aback by a fake CNN report that allegedly included a statement from her family, before making light of the drama and joking she was actually a ghost, adding: "I'm tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo b**ch."

