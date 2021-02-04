Pegg banned from driving

Photo: All rights reserved. Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg has been banned from driving for six months.



The Hot Fuzz actor was ordered to stay off the roads after picking up his fourth speeding ticket in three years when he was caught traveling at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone in north London.



Earlier this week, Wimbledon Magistrates' Court handed the screen star four penalty points on his licence, which took him to a total of 13, and disqualified him from driving for six months.



He was also fined $900 with $115 costs after admitting one charge of speeding in his Mercedes electric hybrid.



The Shaun of the Dead actor didn't appear in court, but his lawyer insisted Simon took "full responsibility" for his wrongdoing.



Richard Saynor said during the court session: "Mr. Pegg pleads guilty and takes full responsibility. He does not want to use up court time arguing exceptional circumstances.



"The ban will cause him difficulties but they will not be exceptional. It is something he deeply regrets and he wants to apologize to others affected by his ban."