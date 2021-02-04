12 year old gets Globe nom

Photo: All rights reserved. Helena Zengel

German actress Helena Zengel is pinching herself after becoming one of the youngest people to land a Golden Globe nomination.



The 12-year-old News of the World star is younger than Saoirse Ronan, Evan Rachel Wood, Natalie Portman, and Jodie Foster when they were first nominated, and she ties with Haley Joel Osment and Kirsten Dunst, who were also 12, when they received nods for The Sixth Sense and Interview with the Vampire, respectively.



Stunned by her nomination on Wednesday, Zengel tells Deadline, "I didn't expect that at all and I'm so excited about it."



In Paul Greengrass' film, Zengel plays a young girl bonding with Tom Hanks' traveling news reader Captain Kidd in post Civil War America.



She'll battle Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father), Amanda Seyfried (Mank), and Foster (The Mauritanian) for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture prize.



And she has already landed a string of new movie offers thanks to News of the World.



"I can't say much," she said, "but (I'm) going to be (doing) some new, great movies."