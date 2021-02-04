168276
Nick Cannon has COVID

Nick Cannon has been forced to step down as the host of hit U.S. show The Masked Singer after testing positive for COVID-19.

The rapper-turned-TV personality is currently in quarantine and will reportedly miss the first few episodes of the upcoming new season.

Niecy Nash will take his place until he recovers and tests negative again.

Season four of the series just wrapped up with LeAnn Rimes beating out Aloe Blacc and Nick Carter.

Season five is filming now and is set to premiere next month.

