Entertainment  

Gaga praises hospital staff

WENN - | Story: 324018

Lady Gaga has heaped praise on the health-care workers who recently took care of a sick family member.

The Poker Face star tells People magazine the unnamed relative was recently hospitalized with an undisclosed illness for two months, and she was impressed by the lengths to which medics, doctors and nurses went to make the patient feel comfortable at all times.

"I was in the ICU by myself many times because you can't go in with more than one person, if you can go in at all," she says. "I have never seen the heroic acts of bravery that I witnessed, watching these doctors and nurses and people that were cleaning at the hospitals."

Gaga reveals staff at the hospital also went out of their way to make sure she was OK - and she's convinced no one knew who she was.

"They put their heart and soul into their work, and they even cared for me, who - I assure you, nobody could even recognize me behind all the gear that I had on," she says. "They just said, 'How are you doing? How is your family? Is everything OK? Can we do anything?'"

