Carter to fight Odom

Aaron Carter's list of bizarre stunts has extended to the boxing ring - the singer has signed on to fight former basketball star Lamar Odom.
At six feet 10 inches tall, former Los Angeles Lakers player Odom is nine inches taller than his pop star opponent, but the size difference will mean nothing when the odd couple clashes in June.
The three-round exhibition match will take place at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to TMZ.
Both guys are clean after battling substance abuse issues, and fight organizer Damon Feldman insists this could be the best celebrity fight night he has staged to date.
"It's gonna be a war, man," he tells the outlet. "It's gonna be a knockout, no doubt."
