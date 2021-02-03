169256
168089
Entertainment  

Travolta recreates Grease

WENN - | Story: 323913

John Travolta has recreated his iconic Grease dance for a Super Bowl commercial alongside daughter Ella.

The actor, who starred in the 1978 movie alongside Olivia Newton-John, is seen reprising his famous moves to promote Scotts Miracle-Gro gardening company.

In the ad, Ella, 20, teaches John how to use his phone's camera in their backyard before they start doing the Grease dance together, to the tune of Surfaces' tune Sunday Best.

From her own yard, chef and presenter Martha Stewart watches the pair dance, as she comments: "He's still got it."

The Office's Leslie David Baker, The Mandalorian's Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell also appear in the ad spot, which will officially premiere during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


A cat with quarantine boredom

Must Watch
Humans aren’t the only ones that are bored by quarantine. This cat entertains himself by playing with the central vacuum...
Baby watching mom snoring
Must Watch
Priceless!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning! Happy hump day.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
166111


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



168119