Travolta recreates Grease

Photo: All rights reserved. John Travolta

John Travolta has recreated his iconic Grease dance for a Super Bowl commercial alongside daughter Ella.



The actor, who starred in the 1978 movie alongside Olivia Newton-John, is seen reprising his famous moves to promote Scotts Miracle-Gro gardening company.



In the ad, Ella, 20, teaches John how to use his phone's camera in their backyard before they start doing the Grease dance together, to the tune of Surfaces' tune Sunday Best.



From her own yard, chef and presenter Martha Stewart watches the pair dance, as she comments: "He's still got it."



The Office's Leslie David Baker, The Mandalorian's Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell also appear in the ad spot, which will officially premiere during the Super Bowl this Sunday.