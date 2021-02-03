Britney's ex gets DUI

Photo: All rights reserved. Jason Alexander

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, is facing a trio of misdemeanor charges following a driving under the influence arrest last week.



Alexander was busted by authorities in Nashville on Jan. 26 and charged with DUI, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance.



According to the New York Post's Page Six, he declined to take part in a blood alcohol content test, violating the state's implied consent law.



He was released on $2,500 bond later that day, and is due to face the allegations in court on April 30.



His arrest occurred 20 days after Alexander, who was infamously married to Spears for just 55 hours in 2004, joined Donald Trump protesters in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, although it's unclear if he was among the rioters who illegally entered the U.S. Capitol building.