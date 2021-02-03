167228
168218
Entertainment  

Britney's ex gets DUI

WENN - | Story: 323911

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, is facing a trio of misdemeanor charges following a driving under the influence arrest last week.

Alexander was busted by authorities in Nashville on Jan. 26 and charged with DUI, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, he declined to take part in a blood alcohol content test, violating the state's implied consent law.

He was released on $2,500 bond later that day, and is due to face the allegations in court on April 30.

His arrest occurred 20 days after Alexander, who was infamously married to Spears for just 55 hours in 2004, joined Donald Trump protesters in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, although it's unclear if he was among the rioters who illegally entered the U.S. Capitol building.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


A cat with quarantine boredom

Must Watch
Humans aren’t the only ones that are bored by quarantine. This cat entertains himself by playing with the central vacuum...
Baby watching mom snoring
Must Watch
Priceless!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning! Happy hump day.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


167222
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
167557


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


165214
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



168943
168119