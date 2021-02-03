Rebel Wilson has split from the boyfriend who partially inspired her amazing weight loss.
The actress has posted a new photo of herself on Instagram, while insisting she is a "single girl."
"Lots on my mind... aghhhhhh... #single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she wrote, confirming she and Jacob Busch are no longer an item.
The couple dated for much of last year, while Rebel was on her health crusade. They made their first red carpet appearance together at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco in September.
During an Instagram chat, Wilson revealed she had known Jacob for a while, adding: "He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department, but I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: you don't have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend."
Rebel splits from boyfriend
Rebel Wilson has split from the boyfriend who partially inspired her amazing weight loss.
More Entertainment News
- 2 crashes near SicamousSicamous - 9:21 am
- TSX's largest tech IPOBusiness - 9:14 am
- Vaccines aim at variantsEurope - 9:12 am
- Auto sales take big hitBusiness - 9:10 am
- Golden Globe chaosEntertainment - 9:09 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]