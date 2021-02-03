169256
168122
Entertainment  

Rebel splits from boyfriend

WENN - | Story: 323910

Rebel Wilson has split from the boyfriend who partially inspired her amazing weight loss.

The actress has posted a new photo of herself on Instagram, while insisting she is a "single girl."

"Lots on my mind... aghhhhhh... #single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she wrote, confirming she and Jacob Busch are no longer an item.

The couple dated for much of last year, while Rebel was on her health crusade. They made their first red carpet appearance together at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco in September.

During an Instagram chat, Wilson revealed she had known Jacob for a while, adding: "He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department, but I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: you don't have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


A cat with quarantine boredom

Must Watch
Humans aren’t the only ones that are bored by quarantine. This cat entertains himself by playing with the central vacuum...
Baby watching mom snoring
Must Watch
Priceless!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning! Happy hump day.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


169055
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



168119