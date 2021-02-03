Rita: antibodies gone

169256
Rita Wilson no longer has the antibodies for COVID almost a year after she and her husband, Tom Hanks, became the first celebrities to reveal they had been diagnosed with the virus in March.

The couple was in Australia when they fell ill and after riding through the worst of the coronavirus, Tom and Rita revealed they had the antibodies surging around their bodies.

Now, Wilson reveals she no longer has them.

"Sadly I don't have the antibodies anymore," she tells Ellen DeGeneres, who recently battled the virus. "I tested two weeks ago, and I don't have the antibodies... I have a mask and I have hand sanitizer, so I'm back like everyone else."

