Rita Wilson no longer has the antibodies for COVID almost a year after she and her husband, Tom Hanks, became the first celebrities to reveal they had been diagnosed with the virus in March.
The couple was in Australia when they fell ill and after riding through the worst of the coronavirus, Tom and Rita revealed they had the antibodies surging around their bodies.
Now, Wilson reveals she no longer has them.
"Sadly I don't have the antibodies anymore," she tells Ellen DeGeneres, who recently battled the virus. "I tested two weeks ago, and I don't have the antibodies... I have a mask and I have hand sanitizer, so I'm back like everyone else."
Entertainment
Rita: antibodies gone
Photo: All rights reserved.
Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson no longer has the antibodies for COVID almost a year after she and her husband, Tom Hanks, became the first celebrities to reveal they had been diagnosed with the virus in March.
More Entertainment News
RECENT STORIES
- 2 crashes near SicamousSicamous - 9:21 am
- TSX's largest tech IPOBusiness - 9:14 am
- Vaccines aim at variantsEurope - 9:12 am
- Auto sales take big hitBusiness - 9:10 am
- Golden Globe chaosEntertainment - 9:09 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2021 Castanet.net