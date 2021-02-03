168276
Entertainment  

Weeknd will go live

The Weeknd will be all live when he performs during the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday.

Jesse Collins, the co-producer of the show, tells Entertainment Tonight the headliner has opted not to pre-record any parts of his stadium show in Tampa, Florida, despite COVID safety fears.

"It's all happening in that stadium, in that moment," Collins says. "We're not bouncing off to another stadium and then cutting in, like some people have had to do (before). We are fortunate enough in this situation that we are able to do a live, live show.

"It's gotta be about entertainment from a truthful perspective. Get away from the massive sets, all the hoopla, the flying this and that. And get to the core of what makes an artist special."

And Jesse insists The Weeknd's set at Raymond James Stadium will wow viewers: "I think there's a lot of stuff happening in the show that people aren't going to expect. It's just going to be fun. It's so perfect.

"We started creating this thing back in September, and the message of it really worked out. The world worked out for the message that The Weeknd wants to communicate in this performance... It's definitely a very special show."

