Dolly Parton turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Donald Trump twice during his time in office.
However, the legendary singer told the Today Show that her rejection of the prize wasn't due to her feelings about controversial Trump, but in fact due to matters closer to home.
"I couldn't accept it because my husband (Carl Dean) was ill, and then they asked me again about it, and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID," she said.
And while Parton has already been offered the medal again by President Joe Biden's White House, she's still unsure whether or not she will accept.
"Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure," she sighed. "I don't work for those awards. It'd be nice, but I'm not sure that I even deserve it. But it's a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it."
Dolly turned down medal
Dolly Parton turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Donald Trump twice during his time in office.
More Entertainment News
- LIVE: Support for restrictionsCanada - 8:19 am
- Miner killed in 'mud rush'Kamloops - 8:14 am
- Wu-Tang, Wuhan mixupChina - 7:47 am
- Markets push higherBusiness - 7:39 am
- Dolly turned down medalEntertainment - 7:34 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]