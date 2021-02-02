168276
168218
Entertainment  

Dolly turned down medal

WENN - | Story: 323791

Dolly Parton turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Donald Trump twice during his time in office.

However, the legendary singer told the Today Show that her rejection of the prize wasn't due to her feelings about controversial Trump, but in fact due to matters closer to home.

"I couldn't accept it because my husband (Carl Dean) was ill, and then they asked me again about it, and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID," she said.

And while Parton has already been offered the medal again by President Joe Biden's White House, she's still unsure whether or not she will accept.

"Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure," she sighed. "I don't work for those awards. It'd be nice, but I'm not sure that I even deserve it. But it's a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Moms night out at Target goes bad..

Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dustin Diamond dead at 44
Showbiz
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond has lost his battle with...


167558
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
168407


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



168119