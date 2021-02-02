Hal Holbrook dead at 95

Award-winning actor Hal Holbrook has died, aged 95.
The screen star, who was best known for starring as author Mark Twain in one-man shows, passed away Jan. 23, his personal assistant Joyce Cohen told the New York Times on Monday night.
During his career, Holbrook won a best actor Tony Award in 1966 for his solo show Mark Twain Tonight!, which also earned him an Emmy nomination when it was adapted for television the following year. He won four Emmy Awards through his work, and was nominated for a supporting actor Oscar for his role in 2007 movie Into the Wild - making him, at the time, the oldest performer to ever be considered for the gong.
As well as playing Twain, Holbrook's notable roles included him starring in TV shows Lincoln, The Bold Ones: The Senator, Designing Women and in movies such as All the President's Men - in which he uttered the famous words "Follow the money!" - Magnum Force and Wall Street.
He also had guest roles on more recent television shows including Bones, Grey's Anatomy and Hawaii Five-0.
Holbrook was married three times, but remained with wife Dixie Carter until her death in 2010.
He's survived by three children and two stepdaughters, two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
