Rapper charged in murder

Rapper Silento was arrested on Monday and charged with the felony murder of his cousin Frederik Rooks.

The Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) star, real name Ricky Hawk, was taken in by The DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia, who released a statement to announce their arrest of the musician.

"Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On Jan. 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with murder," the police department wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, Rooks died at the scene of the crime after being shot in the face and the leg. While he is said to have had a "possible faint pulse" when the first officers arrived on the scene, he had passed away by the time the ambulance arrived.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The arrest is the latest in a string of legal troubles for Silento. In late August, he was arrested twice on separate incidents of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, while he was also arrested for reckless driving in October.

