Tiffany Haddish and boyfriend Common have made their relationship TikTok official, by getting hot and heavy during the Silhouette Challenge.
The Girls Trip star shared a video on the social media site on Sunday, as the pair took part in the viral challenge. The challenge involves a person appearing head to toe in clothing to start with, with the video then cutting to the same person in barely any clothes, striking a sexy silhouetted pose.
Tiffany kicked off her video in a red trench coat, before the tune of Paul Anka's Put Your Head On My Shoulder changed into Doja Cat's Streets, and things began heating up.
In what appeared to be a black bikini, Tiffany writhed against a wall, before her other half made a cameo appearance and the pair started kissing and grinding against each other.
The video concludes with Common accidentally pulling Tiffany's wig off during a particularly intimate moment, with both the actress and rapper shrugging and laughing at the mishap.
Tiffany and Common started dating early last year, with their romance apparently going from strength to strength.
Tiff, Common get steamy
