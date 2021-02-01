169203
Riverdale star has baby

Actress Vanessa Morgan has given birth to her first child.

The Riverdale star and her estranged husband, baseball player Michael Kopech, split before Morgan went public with her pregnancy news, but he was by her side as the former couple recently welcomed the baby boy, reports E! News.

"Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled," a source told the outlet.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher filed for divorce after six months of marriage last summer, and Morgan announced she was expecting just weeks later.

