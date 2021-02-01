Clooney's romantic touch

Photo: All rights reserved.

George Clooney has continued to surprise his wife Amal by leaving her sweet love letters around the house during the COVID-19 crisis.



The Ocean's Eleven star has been exchanging romantic notes with human rights lawyer Amal ever since they started dating in 2013, and it was a tradition he refused to stop when they entered lockdown, spending more time than ever together under the same roof.



"Even in lockdown, I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she'll write a letter and leave it under the pillow," the actor told AARP the Magazine.



"I'm a big believer in letters. I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house.



"If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that's a generational thing, and maybe it won't be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it."



The couple shares three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, and George had a good reason for making sure they chose traditional names for the kids.



"I didn't want, like, weird-a** names for our kids," the 59 year old said. "They're already going to have enough trouble. It's hard being the son of somebody famous and successful.



"Paul Newman's son killed himself. Gregory Peck's son killed himself. Bing Crosby had two sons kill themselves. I have an advantage because I'm so much older that by the time my son would feel competitive, I'll literally be gumming bread."