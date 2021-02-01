Actor John Stamos has begged fans to "follow the rules" to curb the COVID-19 pandemic after having to quarantine away from his family due to exposure to the virus.
The Fuller House star reveals his two-year-old boy, Billy, has been left in tears at having to separate from his dad after Stamos was alerted to his latest safety scare while working on an undisclosed new project.
"My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying because he can't be with his father," he tweeted on Friday. "I'm grateful to have a job, it's a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the third time and have to isolate another 10 days!"
"I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe. But people, please follow the rules - your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks."
Stamos shares young Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh.
John Stamos in quarantine
Actor John Stamos has begged fans to "follow the rules" to curb the COVID-19 pandemic after having to quarantine away from his family due to exposure to the virus.
More Entertainment News
- Cozy, comforting cookingPenticton - 9:00 am
- Ford Canada's new CEOBusiness - 8:50 am
- Possible variant exposureMaple Ridge - 8:48 am
- Bennett has Alzheimer'sEntertainment - 7:39 am
- Banderas beats COVIDEntertainment - 7:35 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]