Megan Fox engaged?

Actress Megan Fox has sparked speculation she is heading down the aisle with Machine Gun Kelly after sporting a huge new rock on her left ring finger.



The couple was photographed in New York City on Thursday (28Jan21) ahead of the rap-rocker's appearance on U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live this weekend, when Megan flashed what appeared to be an engagement ring.



In one set of images, the Transformers beauty wore a pink animal-print cardigan with a matching cat ear headband and carried a black coat over her left arm, with the ring only just visible, while other shots show Megan bundled up in her coat as she held her cardigan and a bottle of water in her left hand, clearly displaying the new piece of jewelry.



The star has been dating Kelly since the start of last summer (20), following her marriage split from actor Brian Austin Green, and the new lovers, who met on the set of the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass, haven't been shy about flaunting their relationship online and in the press.



In a Nylon magazine interview in November, Megan gushed about their first meeting, "I looked into his eyes (and) I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately."



And Kelly, who has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, claimed falling for Megan was the first time he had experienced real love.



"I didn't know what (love) was until me and her made eye contact. That's when I was like, 'Whoa,'" the musician/actor told U.S. shockjock Howard Stern.



Representatives for the couple have yet to comment on the engagement rumors, but if the news is true, the two will have to wait before exchanging vows, as Megan is still legally married to her ex.



They both filed for divorce in late November, with Brian seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three sons - Noah, eight, Bodhi, six, and four-year-old Journey.



Brian has since also moved on - he recently started dating Dancing with the Stars professional Sharna Burgess.