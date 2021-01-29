168274
Celine proud of son's music

Celine Dion struggled to contain her pride as she promoted her son Rene-Charles' new music on Instagram on Thursday.

While the 20-year-old first ventured into the music industry in 2018, he dropped a new EP titled Casino.5 on Apple Music earlier this month, with Celine quick to express her excitement about her first-born's talents.

Sharing a link to the five-song EP, Celine wrote: "I'm so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me so deeply, that hone of his passions is also one of mine. TVEC - Mom xx."

Rene-Charles - the son of Celine and her late husband Rene Angelil - enjoyed success in his native Canada with his 2018 offerings, Catwalks and Loft Music, which entered the Canadian SoundCloud R&B charts in first and second position.

But in an interview with the Montreal Gazette at the time, Rene-Charles admitted he hadn't told Celine about his music career until after he'd released the tunes.

"I just felt like keeping it on the low," he explained. "But she loved it. She was just kind of stunned at first, because she'd never heard anything from me. It was kind of a weird conversation: 'Ma, I'm No. 1 and No. 2 on the charts right now.' She was like: 'Why didn't you tell me first?' But she's very supportive of my passion for this."

