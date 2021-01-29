Rick Astley rental battle

Photo: All rights reserved. Rick Astley

Rick Astley is being sued by the resident of a leasehold flat on land in London that he owns.



The Never Gonna Give You Up star is embroiled in a legal row with Cornelia Rang, who offered him $32,775 to increase her 79-year lease on the South Kensington apartment by 90 years.



However, Astley's lawyer responded the offer was "so unrealistically low that it may be inferred that it was not a bona fide, or genuine, or realistic offer."



While Rang's attorney had asked Judge Simon Freeland to strike out Astley's defence, the judge refused and adjourned the case - which will now go ahead at a later date.