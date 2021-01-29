What Ryan 'doesn't know'

Photo: All rights reserved. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds will be "learning some extremely useful skills" in his new Snapchat series Ryan Doesn't Know.



The Deadpool star has teamed up with the social media app for the new series, which debuts on Saturday under Snapchat's Discover feature with a new episode airing every other day.



In a trailer for the show, which Ryan shared on his Instagram page, the actor says: "I'm Ryan Reynolds, and you could fill a gymnasium with things that I don't know."



According to a description for the series, Reynolds will be joined "by a group of talented emerging artists and creators from an array of fields", as he tries out some new tricks - including ice sculpting with Shintaro Okamoto, visual trickery with VFX expert Trevor Bell, floral sculpting with creative designer Aurea Molaei and even axe throwing.



The description added that the father-of-three will take "some time for some self-improvement, learn some extremely useful skills, and meet some new friends" in Ryan Doesn't Know.